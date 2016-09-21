Penampang wages war on Zika virus

KOTA KINABALU: Penampang has already launched a large scale cleanliness campaign to fight against the spread of the Zika virus since September 18, said District Officer Luvita Koisun.

“We will carry out the campaign until we rid the district of mosquitoes and the virus,” she said yesterday.

She added that all villages, housing areas and construction areas were involved in the campaign.

Luvita also conducted a meeting with all the contractors and developers with projects in the district and encouraged them to adopt surrounding villages in the campaign.

“This has received positive response from the contractors and developers,” she said.

She added that her office would continuously monitor the situation and work alongside the relevant government departments such as the Health Department in their fight against the spread of the virus.

Additionally, effort to clean the Moyog River and garbage-clogged drains in the drains would also be carried out, she said.

“This is also part of our effort to be ready for the ‘Pesta Rakit’ this month in Tulangis,” she said.

Earlier, Luvita officiated at the Yunohana Wellness Centre which uses the Yunohana Bedrock Therapy – a waterless bath method and dubbed in Japan as the ‘dry bath’.

“This is very popular in Japan and Taiwan and can be found in major tourism centres and hotels,” she said.

She said that this was another product that could be promoted during the Visit Penampang Year to attract tourists.

Also present at the event were the executive directors of the establishment, Dr Betty Chang and Alex Kho.