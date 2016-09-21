Sarawak 

Penan and Kenyah students on educational four-day field trip

SMK Bakun students with SEB corporate social responsibility (CSR) and corporate communications officers at Menara Sarawak Energy.
SMK Bakun students Akeng Siap (left) and Mawar Miku identify their parents on a poster displayed at SEB’s galleria.
SEB Corporate Communications senior executive Christian Chiou (centre) briefs the visiting students.

KUCHING: SMK Bakun students recently participated in a four-day field trip to Kuching with a visit to Menara Sarawak Energy on the itinerary.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in a statement yesterday said the visit, led by SMK Bakun teacher Francis Wong, comprised 76 multi-ethnic students from the Penan and Kenyah communities of Belaga District.

The young delegates were hosted by SEB corporate social responsibility (CSR) and corporate communications teams who brought them on a tour around SEB’s event galleria and museum.

They were briefed on the environmental-friendly features of Menara Sarawak Energy, which is the headquarters of SEB.

