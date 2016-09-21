Penguang calls for safety measures at ‘death junction’

MARUDI: A roundabout should be constructed and warning signage put up at what has become known as ‘death junction’ here.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil called for urgent action following the death of a Form 4 student on Sunday.

Unlicensed motorcyclist Wenceslaus Franklin from Rumah Enjop Manja, Sungai Babi was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car around 6.30am.

Penguang said the authorities concerned should take all the necessary steps without delay to make the junction safer.

“As Marudi state assemblyman, where the said road serves as a boundary between N76 (Marudi) and N78 (Mulu), I would like to urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to construct a roundabout at this so-called ‘death junction’ before any more such incidents happen again,” he said when contacted.

He said signs warning road users that the area is accident-prone should also be erected.

It is understood that Marudi District Council had previously discussed the junction during past full council meetings.

The junction comes under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department.