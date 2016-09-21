Petronas Gas venture with Linde Group a ‘certain positive’

KUCHING: Petronas Gas Bhd’s (Petronas Gas) joint venture company (JVC) with The Linde Group has been viewed by analysts as a ‘certain positive’.

According to the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of The Linde Group) announced that it has established a JVC with Petronas Gas to build a state-of-the-art industrial air gas facility that will produce gaseous oxygen and nitrogen to supply the needs of Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) world-scale Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Complex (RAPID), within the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC).

“The JVC, Pengerang Gas Solution Sdn Bhd (PGS), has also secured long-term agreements for the supply of oxygen and nitrogen to the world-scale refinery and petrochemical complex which includes an ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol plant.

“PGS will build two large air separation units and associated gas facilities resulting in a total investment of 150 million euros or approximately RM690 million,” MIDF Research said.

In MIDF Research’s view, this joint venture is certain positive for Petronas Gas (but not earnings accretive in the immediate term).

However, the research arm continued to believe that Petronas Gas’ core businesses, i.e. the processing and transportation of gas along with the regasification project, will remain as the main earnings contributors for the group.

“We reckon that this new venture will fall under the Utilities segment which traditionally contributes approximately seven per cent of its gross profit,” MIDF Research said.

In addition, the research arm believed that funding for the joint venture will not be an issue as Petronas Gas has a cash pile of RM1.4 billion and is in a net cash position (total borrowing approximately RM1.35 billion).

Aside from maintaining its earnings forecasts at this juncture, MIDF Research also reiterated its ‘neutral’ stance on Petronas Gas with an unchanged financial year 2017 (FY17) target price of RM19.63 per share.

The research arm’s target price was premised on forward price earnings ratio 2017 (PER17) of 21.2-fold pegged to earnings per share 2017 (EPS17) of 92.6sen.

“The target PER is based on Petronas Gas’ rolling four-quarter average PER over six years,” it said.