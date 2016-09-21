Police seized two trawl ships in South Kalimantan Waters

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: South Kalimantan Regional Police again secured two of the six cantrang or trawl ships conducting illegal fishing in the waters of South Kalimantan since last three days, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Water Police Director Kombes Gatot Wahyudi here on Monday revealed two cantrang (seine net) vessels that use advanced technologies from other areas are KM Setyopurnomo and KM Mekarmulyo.

In addition to capturing the two cantrang ships, police also secured the evidence in the form of 42 tons of fish for three days catching and 14 crews and two captains.

“All suspects are now in water police office to undergo further processing,” he said.

The suspects will be charged under Law No. 31 of 2004 on fisheries with a maximum penalty of five years and a maximum fine of Rp 5 billion.

Meanwhile, four other cantrang ships already away from the location of South Kalimantan waters, so they can not be chased.

Gatot revealed the presence of cantrang ships from outside the area quite disturbing local fishermen, so it needs maximum effort from all parties to overcome it.