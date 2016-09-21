Reform to hold public talk on rights and autonomy of Sarawak

SIBU: Sarawak Reform Party (Reform) will hold a general introductory public discussion over a few books basically focussed on the rights and autonomy of Sarawak.

The public are welcome to the open discussion which will be held at Paramount Hotel here from 7.30pm to 9.30pm this Saturday (Sept 24).

Speaking at a press conference here yesterday, Reform Sarawak secretary-general Simon Tiong said Reform president Lina Soo, Wanita chief Sylvia John and himself would preside over the discussion.

He stated that the call of ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’ had long been bandied about.

“So we have been talking about it, and lot of people are also having a number of discussions over several issues. A lot of these issues also came from the media like Wechat, Internet and WhatsApp.

“We have not seen any written document or solid document and thus would like to show it to the people on what has been written 53 years ago.

“We will be focussing basically on two law books, the first on Malaysia Agreement (MA). What was written inside has never been revealed. On and off, we may only get a piece here and there.”

In one of the discussions, he said the party would highlight the supremacy of the Federal Constitution and anything that contradicted the Constitution would be unconstitutional.

“For that reason, we believe it is time for us to tell the truth, what was written inside the Constitution. We must know and the general public should not stay away from this.

“Without this knowledge, we are not going anywhere. This is the law book, it is not from me,” he stressed, adding the open discussion would be just an introductory one and a follow-up would be held in three months’ time.