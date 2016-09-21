Responsible lending guide ensures borrowers’ affordability

KUCHING: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) affirms that financial institutions will continue to lend to individuals who can afford to take on a housing loan, including for the purchases of their first homes.

This is with reference to media reports on requests for BNM to review the lending guidelines in relation to the extension of the loan repayment period from 35 to 40 years.

In a statement on Monday, BNM observed that for the month of July 2016, outstanding housing loans extended by financial institutions continue to grow at 10.1per cent y-o-y and totalled RM460.2 billion.

About 75 per cent of borrowers – approximately 1.5 million borrowers – with housing loans are first time house buyers.

“Access to financing is not the main problem confronting potential buyers of affordable houses. The fundamental issues that require resolution are affordability and the shortage of supply of reasonably priced houses,” it clarified in the statement.

“The implementation of Bank Negara Malaysia’s responsible financing guidelines serves to protect individuals’ interests so that they borrow within their capacity to repay the loans throughout its tenure.

“This is to prevent borrowers from falling into financial hardship due to excessive debt burden that may lead to foreclosures which will undermine the objective of house ownership.”

BNM forther said financial institutions are responsible to establish that borrower’s income after statutory deductions, expenditure on necessities and all other obligations are able to meet debt repayments.

This is to ensure that borrowers can continue to service the loan and have sufficient financial buffers for living expenses and deal with any future increase in financing rates and rising costs, it added.

“The maximum housing loan tenure of 35 years is more than sufficient for borrowers to settle their housing loans by their retirement age. For example, if the housing loan is offered when the borrower is 25 years old, a financing tenure of 35 years would extend to the retirement age of 60 years old.

“In addition, increasing the loan tenure to 40 years will further add to the total cost of financing without significant improvements in the affordability of one’s monthly instalments.”