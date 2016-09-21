RM100 per illegal entry?

TAWAU: Police are still investigating the accuracy of a video on the entry of hundreds of illegal immigrants into Tawau daily.

The video was broadcast by a television station in Indonesia and has gone viral on local social media, said district police chief ACP Fadil Bin Marsus.

He said the police would continue to investigate the accuracy of this video to determine whether it involved the enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police, Tawau police, Marine Police or General Operations Force (GOF).

“We will take action against dishonest personnel found guilty of allowing illegal immigrants to enter the country’s waters if the video shows an element of misconduct,” he said.

He was commenting on the footage of a TV programme by TransMedia, showing how Indonesia’s illegal immigrants entered Tawau.

The 11-minute video claimed that it was easy for Indonesians to enter Tawau illegally, only by giving a bribe of around RM50 to RM100 to the Malaysian authorities who monitor the waters and the ports.

“We are still in the process of investigating the authenticity of the video and all of its contents…appropriate action will be carried out with regard to the disclosure,” he said.

He also thanked members of the public who were concerned and shared the video.

Meanwhile, Fadil said various preventive measures and operations were being carried out by the police to curb the influx of illegal immigrants.

“In addition to geographical factors that facilitate human trafficking syndicates to use rat trails, some locals also decide to help them, thus making life difficult for the security forces,” he said.