RM198 mln sewage plant ready in Nov – Pairin

The Sewerage Scheme Phase 2 Project in Keningau costing nearly RM198 million will be completed on November 2017. Pairin (centre) with Bobbey (third right), Ghulam (third left), Michael (second right), Yusop (right) and others officials from the Ministry were cutting the ribbon to mark the official operation of the plant.

KENINGAU: The Sewerage Scheme Phase 2 project here, costing nearly RM198 million, will be completed in November 2017. Work on the project started in November 2014.

Disclosing this yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, who was on a working visit here, was satisfied with the smooth running of the project.

He said the purpose of his visit together with the ministry’s top officials was to see the real situation and to ensure that the sewerage and water supply project in this area was progressing smoothly.

“I am satisfied with what I have seen so far because we want to see and want to make sure that everything works smoohtly on this project under my ministry.

“The project is ahead of schedule and that it gives a good impression that this project and the contractors have been doing the work on schedule and we are so happy we have reached this stage,” he told reporters after visiting the project.

Pairin, who is also Infrastructure Development Minister, said this meant that what this project was scheduled for completion in 2017 and could serve to accommodate the needs of the population in this area.

He said this project was also a great indication that the population of this area had increased and that their needs had also increased and what was done previously can no longer cope for the increasing demand.

He said because of this increasing demand there was an urgent need for his ministry to accelerate this project.

“In fact, we are so glad that in Keningau Sewerage Scheme is intended to accommodate 100,000 People Equivalent (PE) and this is very large when compared to what is provided in Tenom.

“Tenom also requires a large capacity. Only that the district has to go through phases that is a little different from the one in Keningau.

“Thus, if we consider this scheme in Keningau we can see that the needs of more than 100,000 PE should be considered to set the schedule for its implementation,” he said.

He said what had been planned for 100,000 PE by the year 2025 and before was necessary to start the construction of a project continuously through phases which can also accommodate 100,000 PE.

Pairin said this showed a planning that takes into account the increase in economic activity and population in this area.

“So we are grateful because we can see that the site of Sewerage Scheme in this area is so vast and I think people here feel lucky because we have a project that uses the modern techniques.

“When we release the result from filtering all to the river, it does not harm anything either human being or habitat and so on are all so clean and follow the standards set by the Department of Environment, “he said.

He said this was important because health is a priority.

He hoped that the other projects of his ministry, including those slightly delayed due to problems such as land can be finalized as soon as possible so that they would be able to follow the schedule.

During a visit to the water plant and the installation of pipelines here, Pairin was told that the project would be completed on schedule.

“It pleases us on this visit and we want to look more closely so that we will be able to know the real situation,” he said.

The project is located in Bingkor here, costing almost RM220 million, which began in November 2012, was completed in July this year.

Pairin also hoped that through his working visit since Monday in Beaufort, in Tenom and Keningau yesterday would further speed up work and solve specific problems, including problems faced in Kuala Penyu.

Among those accompanying Pairin during the visit were Assistant Ministers of Infrastructure Development Datuk Bobbey Ahfang Suan and Datuk Haji Ghullam Haidar Bahadar, Ministry of Infrastructure Development Permenant Sercretary Datuk Michael Emban, Director of Public Works Department Haji Amrullah Kamal, Keningau District Officer Haji Yusof Haji Osman.