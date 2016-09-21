Saudia pilot triggers false alarm in Philippines — Authorities

MANILA:The pilot of a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight accidentally pressed an emergency alarm, creating a hijack scare and triggering a major security response at Manila airport on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police and security personnel surrounded the Saudia flight from Jeddah after it landed yesterday afternoon following a report to the control tower that the plane was ‘under threat’, a Philippine aviation authority spokesman told AFP.

Passengers were forced to remain on the plane for about two hours, but were let off about 5.00 pm (0900 GMT) after it was confirmed there was no threat.

“Situation is normal. It was alleged that the pilot pressed the emergency light of the aircraft unintentionally,” Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde told reporters.

In Saudi Arabia, an airline spokesman also told AFP that there was no security threat.

“False alarm for hijack for Flight 872,” the spokesman said.

Manila airport spokesman Connie Bungag earlier released a statement saying the control tower received advice that the plane was ‘under threat’ as it was 32 kilometres from landing.

She said authorities had implemented standard security operating procedures.

The carrier is known as Saudia. — AFP