Shotgun licence under purview of state govt — Acting SS

KUCHING: The authority pertaining to shotgun licence is vested with the state government in accordance with Sabah and Sarawak (Executive Powers) (Shotguns) Order, 1977.

According to acting state secretary Datu Ismawi Ismuni, this includes the issuance of shotgun licence to plantation companies.

“One of the requirements for plantation companies to apply for shotgun licence in Sarawak is that it must have auxiliary police (AP) approved by the Royal Malaysian Police,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ismawi was responding to a news report by The Borneo Post on Aug 27 in which Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to press for answers from the state police commissioner and Miri District Office following the police’s seizure of seven registered firearms comprising one Glock pistol, five shotguns, and a Ruger Mini 14 Ranch Rifle together with 623 bullets from Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang’s house in Miri on Aug 24.

See, who is also state PKR vice chairman, had questioned how a civilian could possess firearms that exceeded what he was legally entitled to own and thus urged the state government to seriously look into the existing state policy and process concerning the issuance of firearms to private individuals with a view to have better screening and control over the approval and renewal of firearms.

In relation to the five shotguns found at Lee’s residence, Ismawi said the weapons were actually licensed under Tung Huat Plantation Sdn Bhd nominee Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, who is also the managing director.

“He is the holder of the licences issued by the Miri district officer in accordance with Section 5(3) of the Firearms Act, 1960.

“The five shotgun licences issued to Tung Huat Plantation Sdn Bhd were based on the approved number of AP in the company,” he explained.

Ismawi also emphasised that only applications that meet all the requirements and criteria can be considered for approval by the Shotguns Application Management Committee in the Chief Minister’s Department.

“All applications must go through very strict standard requirements and procedures. Contrary to what was portrayed in the local press, the state government persistently did not and will not give any preferential treatment to any person or company who apply for shotgun licence,” he remarked.