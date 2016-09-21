Sona Petroleum shares to be suspended on Sept 27

KUALA LUMPUR: Sona Petroleum Bhd’s shares will be suspended from trading from 9 am onwards on Sept 27 after the High Court granted an order to wind up the company.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Sona Petroleum said the court also approved the appointment of Lim San Peen and Datuk Mohd Anwar Yahya of PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Sdn Bhd as the joint and/or several liquidators.

The special purpose acquisition company said the liquidators intended to distribute the monies in the cash trust account of RM543.25 million in two tranches.

It said 97 per cent would be given to eligible shareholders by November 2016 and the remaining three per cent within two years from the first distribution after deducting direct expenses related to the liquidation distribution and obtaining tax clearance. — Bernama