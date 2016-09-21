SRDC to implement community policing soon

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) intends to implement community policing programme in townships and residential under its jurisdiction.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the programme would be good for its community engagement and development programme to curb crimes and social problems.

“I hope the community policing will be launched soon with Sibujaya as the pilot programme in the jurisdiction,” he said during a dialogue session involving the council, Sarawak Community Policing Association (SCPA), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and Sibujaya police at SRDC office in Wisma Sanyan here on Monday.

Deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew, SCPA chairman Datuk John Lau, Bomba Sibu Zone chief Abdul Mutalib Rashid and Corporal Razali Sehat from Sibu Jaya police station were among those present.

Sempurai said the dialogue was organised by the council to improve its role in community engagement and enhance neighbourhood security concept by forming community policing units at the respective zones in the local council area.

He said the community policing programme was one of ways the residents could help the police in combating crimes.

“Community policing is voluntary in nature and members can help the police to conduct patrols in their neighbourhood.

“They can give information on crime and security information in their respective areas to the police,” he said.

John Lau, who also spoke, said that community policing programme was so successful in Kuching that the crime index showed a reduction in areas where the programme was being implemented.

Abdul Mutalib on the other hand talked about fire cases involving longhouses in Sibu.

He said they planned to hold a summer camp for longhouse chiefs in Bawang Assan area on fire safety and prevention.

Razali meanwhile said the police would work together with the council in their activities and crime prevention programme.

He said the crime situation in Sibujaya was under control.