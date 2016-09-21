Suspected car thief arrested

MIRI: Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Monday for suspected involvement in several car theft cases in and around the city.

In the 2.30pm raid called ‘Ops Lejang/Ops Kesan’, the CID team led by Insp Nasrul Hadi arrested the suspect in front of a building in Piasau Jaya 1.

The police team also found a Proton Waja car which was affixed with false plate number after being checked. The car was reported stolen on Aug 26.

Acting police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the arrest when contacted yesterday.

The police are investigating the case under Section 379A of the Penal Code for car theft.