Synthomer highlights strength in nitrile latex market at IRGCE 2016

KUCHING: Synthomer had once again taken the spotlight at the recent Rubber Glove Conference and Exhibition 2016 (IRGCE 2016), organised by Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) and co-hosted by the Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council (MREPC).

Synthomer was among the supporting partners of the event, which ran from Sept 6 to 8.

The group began as a production site at Harlow in the UK, constructed in 1952.

Today, it is a Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 250-listed company headquartered in the UK, with more than €1.2 billion in sales.

Following its global expansion and strategic acquisitions, the company now employs 2,750 people with manufacturing plants, technology centres and sales offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US. In Asia, Synthomer operates plants and service centres in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and China.

It is one of the world’s leading producers of emulsion polymers, serving customers across a broad range of industrial, construction material, automotive, consumer and healthcare markets.

Its business is founded on expertise and experience to ensure fast innovation, strong customer focus and rapid speed to market of new products.

Its leadership team accordingly reflects its long experience in the chemical industry, although its approach towards markets and customers is based on fresh thinking to add value to customers’ businesses and shareholders’ expectations.

Synthomer products are designed to meet the highest requirements, providing high flexibility, comfort as well as a high barrier protection. Resistance to chemicals and excellent mechanical resistance to abrasion and puncture make its products exceptional.

Dedicated products are tailored-made – their high performance allows maximum protection and this is combined with outstanding features and intelligent processing solutions.

According to Synthomer Asia executive vice president Derick Blair Whyte, the company’s initial investment for nitrile latex plant in Malaysia was made back in 2002 at Kluang in Johor. The company, he said, saw the real growth potential for nitrile latex and it was very clear that Malaysia was going to be a focal point for its development.

“From the initial investment in the Kluang plant, we continued to expand and meet the growing customers’ demand for nitrile latex. Our initial investment for Phase 1 was RM128 million; this was followed by subsequent expansions throughout Phase 2 to 5, costing an additional RM130 million and bringing the nameplate capacity to approximately 120,000 tonnes today,” he said in a statement issued from Kuala Lumpur.

“In 2011, Synthomer acquired Polymer Latex GmbH, and along with that came the Pasir Gudang NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber) plant, which had been in operation since 2009. A range of additional investments have been made including the relocation of our NBR research, development and innovation activities from Europe. This, along with further operational improvements, the acquisition and upgrade of two butadiene spheres in Pasir Gudang Port, has brought Synthomer’s total investment in NBR locally to approximately RM900 million, with 320,000 tonnes of nameplate capacity.

“The demand for nitrile gloves has on average grown about seven to eight per cent per annum. We have continued to invest in capacity to ensure that our customers can expand with confidence, knowing that the Synthomer’s nitrile latex will be available to meet their growing needs.

“In the past three years, Synthomer has launched our Gen 3 and Gen 4 products developed to meet the needs of thinner-film, low-weight medical examination gloves. We have seen great success for these new materials with Gen 3 and 4 products, now exceeding 80 per cent of our total volume output in Malaysia,” he said.