Tasik Biru Festival will be back from Sept 30 to Oct 2

BAU: The much-awaited Tasik Biru Festival will be here again with many interesting activities and programmes in the pipeline.

Bau District Officer Inting Nyami said the festival, which used to be called Jong Festival before 2014, would be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2 in the vicinity of the lake.

Several activities and programmes are being added in a bid to attract more people to attend and participate in the annual event.

“For this year’s festival, the organising committee has added many interesting activities and programmes to attract more people not only from Bau, but also from all over the state to the festival,” Inting, the organising committee chairman told a press conference to announce the event yesterday.

The press conference held at Bau District Office was attended by representatives from various government departments and agencies in the town.

Among the interesting activities are arm-wrestling, Tasik Biru Idol and Miss Tasik Biru, and Bau Kitchen to introduce and sell local delicacies.

Lucky draws which offer a motorcycle as the grand prize would also be held.

The festival, among others, is aimed to promote tourism and culture in Bau in line with the government’s aspiration to promote local tourism.

Inting said the festival had the support of several government departments and agencies here.

He thanked the Ministry of Tourism at state and federal levels and the people’s elected representatives for allocating funds to organise the festival.

Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony at 3.30pm on Oct 2.