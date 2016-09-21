Ting confident that China University of Petroleum Miri College will come about

MIRI: Piasau state assemblyman and SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew believed China University of Petroleum (CUP) Miri College would materialise to benefit Miri and the State.

“We have high hopes that CUP Miri College will not only be a dream but become a reality,” he said in his Whatsapp message from China.

The proposal to set up CUP Miri College is part of the new ‘One Belt One Road’ policy of China’s president Xi Jin Ping.

Arriving in Being on Sept 18, Ting joined the Malaysian delegation in a discussion with his Chinese counterparts after the launch of the proposed CUP Miri College at Meritz Hotel Miri on Aug 1, 2016.

The Malaysian delegation was led by Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, Sarawak’s Minister of Welfare, Women and Family Development.

Ting said they had a discussion at International Cooperation Centre (ICC) Beijing led by Chen Zhen, Deng, Li and others.

The Malaysian delegation included Dr Abdul Rahman, Welfare and Community Wellbeing Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Syeed Aman Ghazali, Early Childhood Education and Family Development Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Paul TH Chan, vice-chancellor and president of co-founder of HELP KL, Datin Kam Yoke and co-founder of HELP, Fiona Woo and Stephen Wu.

On Monday, the delegation visited China University of Petroleum (CUP) Qingdao City in Huangdao district, where they held a discussion with CUP president Prof Shan Hong Hong; Professor Dr Yan Zi Feng, Zhou Ying, Luo Chun and Li Jing Na.

Later, Zhao Dongye of the Research Fellow and Party Secretary of CPC Education Development Group Committee brought the Malaysian visitors on a tour of the university to view its facilities.

“They were awesome. Presently CUP has 20,000 undergraduates, 5000 post graduate students and 54,400 online students,” said Ting.

TIng is optimistic of support from the Sarawak Government, particularly Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem based on his speech at Petronas Malaysia Day celebration in Bintulu on Sept 16, 2016.

He supported president of China University of Petroleum and her team, party secretary of CPC Education Development Group Committee, Datuk Dr Paul Chan and his HELP team.