Trio under remand for burning down hut

MARUDI: Three men were remanded on Sunday for burning down the orchard hut of a farmer.

Baram District police chief DSP Gabriel Risut said the three suspects aged 22, 23 and 32, were arrested following a police report on the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code and the remand order ends today.

A Long Panai, Tutoh farmer had filed a police report on Sunday that his hut was burned down by three unknown persons.

Lasah Anyie said that he went to the hut situated near the Long Panai road around 10am.

There he saw three suspects setting fire to the hut.

They then escaped in a silver single-cab pick-up truck.

He managed to note the pick-up’s license plate number and subsequently filed his report.