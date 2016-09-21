Sabah 

UTM to expand programs to Sabah

Hamdani (left) with Musa (second left) and other officials at Sri Gaya.

KOTA KINABALU: The University of Technology, Malaysia (UTM) will expand more of its programmes to Sabah when its new branch campus being proposed at the education hub in Sandakan is completed.

The university’s Managing Director of Business Development, Professor Dr Hamdani bin Saidi, stated this to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman when he led several senior officials of the university to pay a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his official residence, Sri Gaya, here recently.

He added when the university starts its programme at its proposed branch campus in Sandakan, it could contribute and assist the state government in its human capital development, especially in the development of higher education.

