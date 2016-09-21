Yap: Family, legal career sole reasons behind move to quit DAP

SIBU: Former state DAP assistant secretary Yap Hoi Liong discloses that the reason behind his resignation from the party is to have more time for his family and also for his legal practice.

“This is the sole reason behind such painful decision to quit DAP,” he said yesterday, hoping that the disclosure would end all speculations that came about following his decision – one of which claimed that he resigned due to internal struggles within the party, while another said he was joining another party.

“These speculations are very damaging to me and also the DAP. I would not make further statement to worsen the situation, except stressing that the reason for my resignation (from state DAP) is solely because of my family.

“I have committed much of my time in politics for the last few years – now it is time to call it a day.”

Asked further about a report on a Chinese daily yesterday stating that it was the internal struggles within the DAP that had prompted his resignation, Yap reiterated that he would not want to comment further.

“All I want to say is although I have resigned, I ask my supporters to continue supporting DAP – Sarawak DAP, that is, under the leadership of YB Chong Chieng Jen. I don’t want to see any division within the party.”

He also stressed that the idea of forming a new party had never crossed his mind, nor was there any plan to ‘jump party’.

State DAP secretary-general Alan Ling has confirmed having received a letter dated Sept 11, stating Yap’s resignation from the party.

“I confirmed having received Yap’s resignation letter. The Sarawak DAP will discuss the matter for a collective decision. I cannot say much now except, I (personally) feel regret and shocked over the resignation but as a matter of formality, I have accepted the letter addressed to me and have informed the state chairman,” Ling was quoted as having said recently.

Yap was elected Dudong assemblyman on April 16, 2011, after he polled 9,649 to beat incumbent Datuk Tiong Thai King, who received 9,332 votes; and independent candidate Apandi Abdul Rani who got 174 votes.

In the state election on May 7 this year, Tiong was fielded as a direct Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate and wrested back the seat after having garnered 9,700 votes, versus Yap’s 7,554 votes.

Prior to becoming assemblyman, Yap was a special assistant to the then-Bukit Assek assemblyman, the late Wong Ho Leng.

Meanwhile, state PKR chairman Baru Bian confirmed that there had never been a discussion with Yap or anyone with regard to a proposal of forming a new opposition party in Sarawak.

“If there’s such a move, it must be done with prayers of discernment as this would be a crucial decision as far as Sarawak politics is concerned,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post in Kuching yesterday.

Pelawan assemblyman David Wong, who is state DAP vice-chairman, when contacted said he did not know of any internal struggle within the party.

“As far as his (Yap’s) resignation is concerned, he himself must explain it to the people – let him speak.

“However to be fair to DAP, I must highlight one matter – Yap never received his authorisation letter (to contest in the last state election) from DAP on the eve of the nomination. The authorisation letter was given to all DAP candidates at the Kuching headquarters several days before the nomination; not on the eve of nomination.

“Both Yap and I were present at that event,” he said.