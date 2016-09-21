Zika infection not easily detected – consultant

KOTA KINABALU: Out of 10 suspected Zika cases, only two have shown symptoms while the rest become carriers of the virus for a period which may extend to eight months.

According to studies conducted on the virus, the carriers, once they have been bitten by the Aedes mosquito, will only experience tell-tale signs of a typical fever, such as a rise in body temperature and minor joints pain, but nothing which points specifically to the Zika infection.

Public health medicine consultant of the Kota Kinabalu area health office, Dr Jiloris @ Julian F. Dony, is therefore urging the people to keep their areas clean so as to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

“Once the virus is in the body, only two out of 10 suspected cases will show signs while the others could be carrying the virus without any symptoms.

“It will affect them, maybe indirectly, such as when they have sexual intercourse and face the risk of conceiving a baby suffering from microcephaly.

“This is the challenge because 80 percent of suspected cases show no signs and are very difficult to detect, so this is where public health concerns come into play.

“Now, prevention is the best way to go about it,” he told a press conference at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) public health forum on the Zika virus.

He said working in tandem with scientists and researchers would also help them come up with a way to detect the presence of the virus sooner.

Presently, the health office is keeping tabs on dengue cases and following up when the need arises based on the diagnosis, because there is a possibility that some of the reported patients might actually be suffering from Zika, said Dr Jiloris.

“Investigation into places which are known to be ‘dengue hot spots’ should also be carried out, as there might be Zika presence there as well. We still need to check and do further investigations, and that is why we need dedicated research,” he added.

As for the initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Health Department, Dr Jiloris said that once they have been notified of a possible Zika case, an investigation is carried out to identify the cause of the infection, after it has been established to be Zika.

Regulations will then be put into effect, the most imperative of which includes a sweep of all mapped out locations which are believed to be mosquito breeding grounds, in a matter of 48 hours.

Also present at the event were Head of Community and Family Medicine Department, Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Yusof Ibrahim, UMS Deputy Dean Professor Dr Ahmad Faris Abdullah and UMS entomologist, Professor Dr Chua Tock Hing.