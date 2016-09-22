21-year service proposal for soldiers

PUTRAJAYA: A 21-year compulsory service will be proposed for military personnel to overcome the problem faced by non-pensionable armed forces veterans.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum said the proposal to be submitted to the Public Service Department, if approved, would no longer allow soldiers to choose to retire early due to the various problems faced by the non-pensionable veterans.

“The proposal to the government is for soldiers to serve for 21 years. If not, the problems will remain,” he told reporters after the Walk for Peace event at Dataran Putrajaya, here, yesterday.

Based on the Inland Revenue Board’s data, there were about 90,000 non-pensionable ex-servicemen to date, he added.

Mohd Johari said the ministry was tracking the non-pensionable veterans through various alumni and one-stop centres, set up nationwide by the Veterans Affairs Department.

Mohd Johari said the one-stop centres enabled armed forces veterans to seek advice and help from the Defence Ministry’s officials. He said the ministry would also review the assistance given to ex-servicemen who were injured in combat.

“For example, a soldier, who was a corporal when he was injured, will be given aid in accordance with his rank at that time, even though he is a warrant officer when he retired,” he said. — Bernama