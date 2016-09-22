30 villagers attend skills workshop at Kiulu Farmstay

KIULU: A group of over 30 participants comprising communities from different localities in the vicinity of Kiulu Valley Farmstay and Homestay took part in the recent workshops organized by Degree Event students of INTI College (Sabah).

The workshops were supported by Borneo Eco Tours (BET), BEST Society and Mukim Ulu Kiulu Ecotourism Solutions and Technologies (MUKEST) Society.

The team led by career service officer and subject lecturer, Jaccie Koh, exposed participants to western culinary skills and food hygiene practices. Additionally, the villagers were taught the usage of English for hospitality and principles of quality customer service.

“I would like to thank Borneo Eco Tours for the collaboration in bringing students here. We hope the villagers have benefited from the sessions held. This would help them manage their homestay and farmstay operations more effectively as they are expected to have more visitors in the future. It was definitely a learning experience for the student and staff of INTI College as well,” said Jaccie.

The locals themselves have begun to recognize the increasing potential for tourism in Kiulu, and such community capacity building initiative is essential to support the development and management of responsible and good quality tourism products.

Also present was director of administration and acting registrar of INTI College (Sabah), Michael Chin, who presented certificates of participation to the villagers.

Human resource manager of Borneo Eco Tours, Yuko Kyogoku, said: “BET being a learning organization, we feel the need to impart knowledge sharing culture to others. Getting a higher learning institute such as INTI to conduct skills enhancement workshop for the Kiulu community is an achievement for them and at the same time inspires the younger generation of students to be more appreciative of the environment and experience genuine local hospitality.”

The program took place at Kiulu Valley Farmstay, which is a community-based ecotourism destination that has reached its one year milestone in August, this year.

“This is a form of responsible tourism which minimizes negative environmental impacts and provides experiences for visitors to travel to natural areas through more meaningful engagement with local people, and a greater understanding of their culture. Notably, such initiative provides more sustainable form of livelihood for the locals.”

MUKEST Society was established in May 2016 and serves as a platform to boost economic growth and improve the livelihoods of local people. Initially started with three villages; Kg. Mantob, Kg. Dumpiring and Kg. Pinagon Baru, it has now extended to 10 other villages. Community participation is crucial to ensure they have an equitable sharing of benefits within and across communities.

Borneo Eco Tours (BET), was established in 1991 as an ecotourism specialist on Borneo by Albert Teo. The company is committed to triple bottom line sustainable concept (economic-environment-social) in its operations. Its website is www.borneoecotours.com.

Borneo Ecotourism Solutions and Technologies (BEST) Society, registered in 2007 under the Societies Act, is the non-profit organisation of BET dedicated to implementing environmental and community projects in Borneo. Its website is www.bestsociety.org.

The following persons may be contacted for further information/enquiries: Nancy Lamau (marketing manager) at e-mail: marketing@borneoecotours.com; Leanne Hong (project coordinator) at e-mail: leanne@bestsociety.org.