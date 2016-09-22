45 students found with illegally modified motorcycles

(Standing, from fifth left) Albert, principal Hadiah Amit and others pose for a photo. JPJ inspecting motorcycles in SMK Semerah Padi, Petra Jaya, Kuching.

SIBU: The state Road Transport Department (JPJ) found 45 motorcycles to have been modified during an inspection of over 100 of the two-wheelers at a secondary school in Kuching yesterday.

The owners of these vehicles were immediately slapped with Prohibited Gazette 1 (PG1) notices, meaning they have to restore their modified bikes to their original specifications within 10 days.

State JPJ assistant director (Enforcement) Albert Clement said several motorcyclists modified their vehicle’s licence plates, while others had no side mirrors or rims and tyres smaller in size than the originals.

“There were also those with modified exhausts and engines. These owners are required to restore their modified bikes into their original condition, including parts,” Albert said when contacted yesterday.

Those who failed to take corrective actions within the stipulated period would be summoned.

Albert said the advocacy programme, themed ‘Program Shell Selamat Sampai’, was held at SMK Semerah Padi, Petra Jaya. The department was invited to give a talk on road safety and to inspect bikes in the school.

On another matter, Albert reminded commercial vehicles not to hog the right lane of dual carriageways when not overtaking.

He said hogging right lanes could obstruct traffic flow, and a maximum compound of RM300 awaits errant drivers who flout this regulation, which comes under Rules 4A Road Traffic Rules 1959.