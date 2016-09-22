52 BASE jumpers ready to fly in Sibu

SIBU: A Danish scientist, an American pilot and aircraft salesman, a deputy sheriff of San Luis Obispo County in the United States, an Australian army officer and an Irish chemist are among 52 jumpers who are here for Sibu BASE Jump 2016.

The 8th edition of this dangerous spectacle starts at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 today and ends Sunday.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee told a press conference yesterday that the 47 male and five female wingsuit flyers were from 15 countries, and they will parachute from the 126-metre Wisma Sanyan, the state’s tallest building.

The participants are from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and Malaysia.

Hii said there would be a trial jump followed by welcoming dinner at Sibu Trade Expo Centre in Sibu Town Square Phase 2 today.

“The jumpers will make their official jump from Sept 23-25. As in previous years, they will also do night jumps on Sept 23 and Sept 24, from 7 to 9pm.”

To make their trip more memorable, arrangements have been made to take the jumpers to Rumah Mathews Chuat at Nanga Tada Resettlement Scheme in Kanowit after their final jump at 5pm on Sunday.

Hii advised the public to stay clear of cordoned areas at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 for their own safety and that of the jumpers.

Also present at the press conference were Sibu Base Jump 2016 technical advisor Gary Cunningham, Malaysia Base Jump Association president Captain Aziz Ahmad, the sole jumper from Malaysia, Sibu Municipal Council secretary Morshidi Frederick and Sibu District Officer Wong Hee Seng.