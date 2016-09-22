580 at early childhood education convention

KUCHING: The 11th series of the Early Childhood Education Convention has registered the highest ever number of participants at 580, comprising kindergarten teachers.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said response to the convention carrying the theme ‘All Children Can Speak English’ was very encouraging.

Participants would be updated on current issues concerning the teaching and learning of English in early childhood education. They would also increase their knowledge on pedagogy skills as well as share the best practices together with other participants.

“This is an important theme as it is in line with what the government wants.

“There must be a desire among teachers to speak the language. If teachers don’t dare, how do you expect students to speak English,” she said.

Fatimah added that there was a great push to learn English in countries like China, which she recently visited, and it was important for children to start at kindergarten level.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali was also present at the press conference.

This Early Childhood Education Convention will take place at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu where the Early Childhood Education Council is expected to name kindergartens that have achieved the benchmark for quality this year.

It will honour kindergartens that have achieved a number of criteria that are assessed by the implementing agencies.

It is broken down into two categories – government kindergartens and private kindergartens.

Under the government kindergarten category, the shortlisted candidates are Prasekolah SK Paon Temaga, Lundu; Tabika Kemas Taman Sepakat Jaya; and Kelas Tabika Perpaduan.

Under the private kindergarten category, the candidates are Tadika Rhema, Tabuan Jaya; Tadika Yayasanku Sayang; Tadika Sri Keria; and Tadika SeDidik Kpg Igan.

The winners will be announced at the convention on Sept 24. Winners in both categories will receive RM4,000 each.