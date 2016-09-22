Adenan: Moderation leads to stability, success

Mawan (right) signing his book for Adenan who launched it at a leading hotel yesterday. — Photo by Chimon Upon Mawan (right) presenting his book to Adenan while Jamilah and guests look on. — Photo by Chimon Upon Renowned Malaysian artiste Datuk DJ Dave, who was invited to perform at the book launch, singing Cliff Richard’s ‘The Young Ones’ with Adenan while Mawan and Jamilah look on. — Photo by Chimon Upon Mawan (right) showing his book to Adenan while (front row, from left) Wong, Asfia and Jamilah look on. — Photo by Kong Jun Liung Adenan (second left) and renowned Malaysian artiste Datuk DJ Dave, who was invited to perform at the book launch, serenading Jamilah with Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’. Also seen are Mawan (second right) and Wong (right). — Photo by Kong Jun Liung

KUCHING: The path of moderation should be followed in all aspects of life as it brings stability and success.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said this trait should also become the country’s political culture to ensure greater unity for the nation.

“Extremism will take you nowhere. It will only create enmity and lead to a path of self destruction resulting in chaos and distrust among the people and leaders.

“The only way is through the path of moderation and that has been the only way in Sarawak which has rescued us all these years,” he said when launching ‘Reflections: A Journey of Hope, Aspiration and Perseverance’, a book written by former senior minister Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Adenan pointed out that Mawan had always been dedicated to this path of moderation and it was due to this virtue that Mawan was able to rise above intrigues to embrace the bigger picture of good politics.

“William (Mawan) has a colourful political history.

After a dismal performance in his debut election about four decades ago, he did not give up easily despite having lost the second and third time.

“Instead, he struggled, persevered and rose from the ashes of defeat to earn a rightful place in the mainstream politics of Barisan Nasional (BN). He knew the rough and tumble of politics and was able to navigate through some of the difficult courses,” he said.

Adenan acknowledged that though Mawan was going through a bad patch in his political life, the Pakan assemblyman would be able to recover in due time.

“He is always calm and patient and has been above petty politics. There are many more years ahead for William Mawan. He is still young and full of energy and vibes “And as he rightly puts it in the book, and I quote: “There are still many more miles to traverse, many more hills to climb, more rugged terrain and meandering courses to navigate, and above all a bigger responsibility to shoulder to help the state leadership transform the rural areas into a productive and progressive economic sphere. The journey continues…”

On Mawan’s book, Adenan said it takes readers on a journey that reflects Mawan’s hopes, aspirations and perseverance and his commitment to the path of moderation.

“It’s a journey that goes back to his younger days in the longhouse in Pakan and through the challenging years in politics and public life.

“According to renowned writer Ernest Hemingway ‘In order to write about life, first you must live it’. This is true for everyone, irrespective of their situation in life. William has made a good attempt at realising this by encapsulating some of the eventful and memorable anecdotes in this book,” he said.

He added that the book, based on Mawan’s experiences in politics for many years, will no doubt serve as an inspiration to others particularly to new politicians in the State where it can be of valuable guidance.

“It is, after all, about typical experiences of a typical Sarawak politician,” he remarked.

Also present at the launch were Mawan, Adenan’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.