Agong doesn’t interfere in issues raised by ppbm — Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah had explained to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he could not interfere in the efforts made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The Prime Minister said he had been informed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong about the audience granted by the King to Tun Dr Mahathir, who is also PPBM advisor, at Istana Anak Bukit, Alor Setar, last week.

“At the meeting, the King had taken note of the issues raised by Tun Dr Mahathir.

“However, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also explained to Tun Dr Mahathir that he could not interfere in the efforts made by PPBM,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Najib said that this was because the declaration made by PPBM did not comply with the constitution and any action should be taken according to the normal practice, which was through the Parliament and the election system for the people to make a decision. — Bernama