Be faithful to party, Tiong tells SPDP members

BINTULU: Leaders and members of Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) are reminded to remain faithful and loyal to the party and the its leaders.

“It requires everybody to give top priority to the party instead of going for personal interests,” said its president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, adding it was important to strengthen the party so that it could fight for the people’s interest.

He said this when officiating at the launch of SPDP Sungai Labang branch which falls under the Kemena constituency at Rumah Empaling Tuan, Sungai Labang near here recently.

Its acting branch chief Ukar Kelayang and its women chief TR Agnes Mampak Mandaw were among those present.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, said as grassroots leaders irrespective of their political inclination they must know their roles, duties and responsibilities to their charges.

He also called on party leaders and members to maintain unity and work together in strengthening the party in order to provide the best service to the people.

Earlier, Ukar said SPDP Kemena would continue its membership drive, by recruiting more young people in the constituency.

As of May this year, a total of 2,100 new members had been recruited in Kemena and 300 in Samalaju. They were targeting another 1,000 new members by end of this year.

“We have 6,000 registered members in Kemena and we are confident that we will be able to recruit more in the near future,” he said.

During the function, Tiong announced an allocation of RM100,000 to the longhouse and RM5,000 to its women’s bureau.