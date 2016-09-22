Best Malaysia-China ties now – Teo

From third left, Jimmy, Liaw, Ngu, Goh, Datuk Kenneth Yen and others at the event. Teo (right) witnessing the swearing in of MCCC Sabah branch executive council led by Liew (second right).

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu has played a key role in facilitating more bilateral trade between the two countries.

Minister of Special Tasks, Datuk Teo Chee Kang, said tourist arrivals from China to Sabah would hit a new high this year owing to the fast-growing tourism industry in the State.

This in turn will stimulate and give rise to various business opportunities, including attracting more Chinese investments to Sabah, he said.

“In this respect, MCCC Sabah branch and the Chinese consulate play a key role in seizing the opportunities, providing the necessary resources and information to facilitate more bilateral trade between Malaysia and China.

“These efforts determine the future of Malaysia-China partnership in Sabah’s business landscape,” he said, when gracing the third installation ceremony of MCCC Sabah branch executive council headed by Datuk Frankie Liew here on Tuesday.

He said the government-to-government, people-to-people bilateral trade and economic ties between Malaysia and China were at their best today.

Teo said the Belt and Road policy has given rise to various strategic collaborations and influenced the political, economic, cultural, education and other realms of both countries.

According to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Teo said, the bilateral trade between Malaysia and China has reached RM87.93 billion in the first five months of this year.

“Despite the challenging times, we still recorded a growth of 2.4 percent,” Teo said.

Teo added that the Chinese ancestors’ perseverance in preserving Chinese culture and education has laid a solid foundation which gave Sabah the advantage in terms of its relations with China.

“That is why we have frequent trade, cultural and education related exchanges and visits between associations in Sabah and China for over a decade. I think it is high time to expand and deepen exchanges and cooperation between Sabah and China to produce more fruitful outcome from this bilateral relations.”

Teo added that the State government would render its support and assistance if the need arises.

Earlier in his speech, Teo commended Liew for his contribution to the Chinese community, education and charity over the years and hoped that more Chinese leaders could emulate Liew.

“I believe the new executive council, under Liew’s leadership, will play a bigger role in strengthening bilateral exchanges and economic ties between Malaysia and China.”

Meanwhile, Liew said, MCCC Sabah branch was only established a few years ago, but owing to our past committee members, the chamber has built close rapport and relations with other associations and government departments.

“MCCC Sabah branch will continue to work hard in gathering and disseminating industry and trade related information and resources about China and Malaysia, particularly Sabah.

“We shall also facilitate bilateral cooperation and business matching. In addition, the chamber will facilitate and organize various forms of trade-related activities to promote exchanges between both countries, with the aim to realize concrete plans and projects.”

He said, the Belt and Road initiative advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping has become a hot topic worldwide.

“China encourages Chinese companies to go global and create win-win cooperation in the countries these firms invest or operate in. And I am pleased to say that Malaysia is one of the countries which attracted strong interest from Chinese investors.”

In this respect, MCCC Sabah branch, with the cooperation from our national counterparts, hopes to draw and facilitate more Chinese firms to invest and collaborate with Sabah companies, he said. At the same time, Liew said, the Sabah branch would promote investment opportunities in China here to achieve a win-win outcome for both countries.

He also thanked the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, especially the Consul General Chen Peijie and Deputy Consul General Sun Xiaowu, for their effort in enhancing relations between Sabah and China at the government, business community and grassroots level.

“These effort has borne results as the number of China nationals who come to Sabah for vacation and trade-related visits has increased significantly.”

He said the new committee of MCCC Sabah branch would continue to work closely with the Chinese consulate.

“We will promote Sabah specialty products, handicrafts, agricultural produce and travel packages to China; and facilitate technological transfer from China into the State for the benefit of local businesses and community. We shall serve as a platform for business matching and connecting government departments of both countries.”

Liew also hoped that MCCC would give the Sabah branch a bigger role to play at the national level.

Also present at the event were Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Pang Yuk Ming, Senator Datuk Chin Su Phin, former Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, Federation of Chinese Associations of Sabah (FCAS) president, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr T.C. Goh, former Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Dr. Yee Moh Chai, Sabah See Hua Group director, Ngu Ngiong Hieng, MCCC national vice president, Loo Kok Seong, MCCC Sabah branch honorary advisors, Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt, Tan Sri Joseph Lo Tain Foh, Prof Datuk Dr. Wilson Yong, Datuk James Hwong, Datuk Clement Yeh, Datuk Paul Lim Pau Chang, Datuk Haji Roselan Johar Mohamed, legal advisors, Datuk Stephen Foo Kiat Shin, and Nelson K.D. Sim, Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president, Datuk Michael Lui, Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Satta) president, Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, Kota Kinabalu Hakka Association president, Datuk Jimmy Yong, and MCCC Sabah branch vice president cum organizing chairman, Foo Ngee Kee, and vice president, Datuk Tan Tiang Lai.