CHMS No. 3 is wushu athlete’s choice

KUCHING: Sukma XVIII double bronze medallist Stephanie Ngu Cai Ern will go to Chung Hua Middle School No. 3 for her secondary school next year.

The 12-year old student with SK Kenyalang was accepted by the school on Tuesday. Her entry was strongly recommended by her coach Ling Ung Hee who is Sarawak State Sports Council Centre of Excellence Kuching coach.

CHMS No. 3 principal Lee Chee Beng said they have waived her registration fee to assist Ngu’s financial situation.

“We are pleased and honoured to accept Stephanie as our form one student and she has been given a full school scholarship by the school management board,” Lee said.

The school will also make arrangements to ensure that Ngu can continue her development under Ling without hindrance such as giving her time to train in the morning and also take leave to train with the state squad for major competitions.

“Should the competitions clash with exam dates, she will sit for the exam after the competitions,” he added.

“We welcome students who are talented and excel in sports and we are proud to be able to contribute to the promotion and development of sports as well as helping to develop the students not only academically but also in sports.”

According to Lee, other student athletes currently studying in CHMS No. 3 include Tan Tyng (swimming), Sammi Tay (table tennis), Brigita Chai (tennis) and Ivan Ong Chung Wee and Lim Chia Hsien (cycling).

Ngu was Sarawak’s youngest athlete in the wushu competition during the 2016 Sukma in July.

She won bronze medals in the jianshu and qiangshu in her debut appearance.

Ngu has also been confirmed as one of the state athletes for the KPM Championship in Penang from Nov 18-20.

She trained under Lam Chee Kiong in Sibu before she was transferred to Kuching last year.