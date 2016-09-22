Chong: Improve facilities at BDC Resettlement Scheme

KUCHING: Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is urged to look into the infrastructure problems at BDC Resettlement Scheme here.

Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen urged this when he inspected the facilities at the scheme’s Lorong 12 yesterday. He was accompanied by Stampin MP Julian Tan, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and his (Chong’s) special assistant Abdul Aziz. He said for the past three state elections, residents of BDC Resettlement Scheme had given SUPP most of their votes “but they are ignored by the ruling party and the local council”.

He said the residents had filed their complaints to the council about the drainage, flood and roads since three years ago but nothing much had been done.

He said the flood problem at Lorong 12 was caused by improper planning. The council did not take into consideration the flood problem when they approved the development plans for the area.

The flood at Lorong 10A during heavy rain was also caused by improper drainage system in the area, he added. He urged the related departments to take action to solve the problems as soon as possible.