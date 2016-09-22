CJ, two top judges given extension to serve judiciary

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria and two top judges have been given a six-month extension to continue their service in the judiciary.

Arifin said that he together with President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif and Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin had been given the extension after their mandatory retirement age of 66.

He said during the extension period, a succession plan will put in place to replace him.

“Of course it (succession plan) will go to the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) and the government. I can’t tell you off hand who will succeed me,” he said, adding that the candidate’s name as for now was confidential.

He told this to reporters after opening the International Malaysia Law Conference at a hotel here yesterday.

Arifin’s term will be extended from Oct 1 this year until March next year. Md Raus was due to retire on Feb 4, 2017 while Zulkefli on March 28, 2017.

His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has given his consent to extend their service.

Arifin also said that during his extension period, he would be sitting on the bench to hear cases including public interest ones.

On the appointment of retired Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Jeffrey Tan Kok Hwa as an additional judge, Arifin said there was a necessity to add him to sit on the bench due to his experience.

“It’s just an addition, we already have 14 Federal Court judges. I can take more if I want because now there is a need for it.

“Especially when the Federal Court sits with five and occasionally seven judges, so that is the reason why we need an additional number of judges,” he explained.

Tan retired from the service in November last year after a six-month extension.

Arifin said the appointment of Tan was provided for under Article 121(A) of the Federal Constitution and that his appointment did not deprive serving judges opportunities for promotion.

He said in fact the judiciary had a promotion plan for Court of Appeal judges to be elevated as Federal Court judges.

Furthermore, he said, the Court of Appeal had disposed off a lot of cases and judges were required to write grounds of judgments. — Bernama