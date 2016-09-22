Curtin Sarawak student joins IEEE Congress

MIRI: Curtin University Sarawak (Curtin Sarawak) third-year electrical power engineering student Kong Sheng How had the privilege of representing Curtin Sarawak at the Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Congress recently.

Kong, vice-chairman of the IEEE Curtin Sarawak Student Branch, was one of the Malaysian delegates to the IEEE Region 10 Student, Young Professional, Women in Engineering and Life Member (IEEE R10 SYWL) Congress in Bangalore, India. His participation in the annual congress was sponsored by the IEEE Malaysia Section and Curtin Sarawak’s Department of University Life.

Curtin Sarawak said the congress aims to provide an international platform for IEEE student branch and section

leaders in the region to meet and enhance their leadership skills, and to encourage greater collaboration among student branches in the pursuit of serving humanity through technology.

It included presentations on their IEEE’s achievements, talks on technological advances and future trends in electronic and electrical engineering and motivational and leadership talks.

In an ‘Infographic Contest’, Kong highlighted IEEE Curtin Sarawak Student Branch’s highly successful Young Innovate Miri competition for local secondary schools and innovative Light of Borneo and Solar Power Bus Stop projects utilising renewable energy.

“The congress was a truly unique experience and I really benefitted from it by knowing people from different countries and learning from their experiences and best practices.

“I will certainly apply all that I learned and continue to develop my leadership skills to build a stronger IEEE Curtin Sarawak Student Branch,” remarked Kong.

Delegates also got to mingle at a networking session besides attending a cultural event to promote the cultures and food of the participating countries. A gala dinner was also held to present awards to the best student branches and outstanding young professionals and women in engineering.