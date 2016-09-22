Developer ordered to compensate 3 house buyers for delay

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing Claims Tribunal has ordered a housing developer to pay RM300 each per month to three claimants for every month of delay in handing over their single-storey terraced houses at Muara Tuang Land District.

Datuk Maznah Dasmi presided over the claims hearing yesterday, assisted by panel members Morni Wahie and Bexter Agas Michael.

According to the facts of the case, Gerald Atong Petes, Syaiful Azrie Muhammad Farid and Kervin Jamus were not satisfied with the workmanship and service of Jung Kuo Sdn Bhd, which included defects and delay in delivery of Vacant Possession.

According to Maznah, the sale and purchase agreement (S&P) was signed in 2012, and the handing over was supposed to be done within 24 months in 2014.

“The handing over is delayed so the developer has to pay RM300 per month per person for every month of delay, starting from the 24 months after the date of the S&P agreement.

“The payment will be from that time until the occupational permits have been issued. As of now, the OPs have not been issued,” she told reporters.

She further advised house buyers to take note of dates and conditions when they sign their S&Ps and also reminded developers to be mindful of their obligations to customers.

The Housing Claims Tribunal has heard and awarded 21 cases amounting to RM180,966.50 to purchasers so far this year, with 11 case in Bintulu, five in Sibu, three in Kuching and one each in Miri and Sarikei.

Fifteen cases were withdrawn.