Drive ensures 75 pupils can now see clearly

Chang presents a new pair of spectacles to a pupil. Also seen from left are Tiong, Noratessie, Buhari, Admah and Januarius. Pupils who received spectacles are seen during a photo call with campaign organisers and their teachers.

SIBU: Magnum Group’s inaugural ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ campaign here on Tuesday ensured that 75 SK Sentosa, Salim pupils can now see clearly.

ENE (EM) Sdn Bhd operations officer Chang Ching Wan said the campaign is part Magnum Group CEO Datuk Lawrence Lim’s corporate social responsibility programme for employees to help bring awareness of proper eye-care among primary school children.

“This is the first time that we hold this campaign in Sibu and the fourth year in Sarawak that our Magnum employees have carried out the ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Campaign,” said Chang in a press release.

“The main objective of the campaign is to raise funds with a series of activities such as Zumba and Charity Run as well as to fulfil the pledge to provide the deserving students with a pair of spectacles to improve their vision.”

Chang said during eye screenings, many primary school pupils were found to have poor eyesight.

“We also found that these students had never worn spectacles before. When we asked them how they can see the blackboard in their respective classes, they replied they normally requested to their teachers to allow them to sit in the front row because of their poor eye vision,” he explained.

Meanwhile, SK Sentosa senior assistant Noratessie Anthony Samuel thanked Magnum Group, on behalf of headmaster Sharkawi Hamdan, for bringing the campaign to the school.

“The campaign has greatly benefited these 75 pupils from our school.

“The new spectacles have not only helped our pupils to see clearly but also injected a greater level of confidence in them to do better in their studies,” she said.

Among those present were Magnum Sibu representative Philip Tiong, City Optics (Sibu) Sdn Bhd manager Januarius Wong as well as SK Sentosa teachers Admah Mohamed Jamli and Buhari Hassan.