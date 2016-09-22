Game for Heart of Borneo Highland Eco Challenge?

KUCHING: Are you ready to traverse the Heart of Borneo on an adventure that relives history, culture and stewardship of nature in the footsteps of our ancestors?

You can with the Heart of Borneo (HoB) Highland Eco Challenge II, scheduled for July 20-29 next year.

There is something along the Malingan and Kelabit highlands for every level of adventurer. There are longer trails for seasoned adventurers who want to camp in the forest, and shorter and easier trails for those who want to visit villages and enjoy the scenery.

Participants will experience jungle walks, four-wheel drive adventure and river ride across the old world Borneon forest, villages and historical sites which the ancestors of the people in the highlands of Borneo used as a migratory route thousands of years ago.

There are 10 trails to choose from and prices start from RM1,500 per person.

Starting points include Kota Kinabalu, Sabah or Lawas, Sarawak. It will then take participants to Long Pa Sia, Long Semadoh, Ba Kelalan, Long Bawan, Long Layu, and Bario.

The event is organised by Alliance of the Indigenous Peoples of the Highlands of Borneo (Formadat), a trans-boundary initiative that aims to increase awareness and understanding about the highland communities in the Heart of Borneo and promote sustainable livelihoods.

It is supported by e-Bario, Sayu Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Bario Slow Food and Cultural Festival, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak and WWF-Malaysia.

Heart of Borneo Highlands Eco Challenge II event director John Tarawe said they had been talking about developing eco-tourism in the Heart of Borneo for many years.

“There is no doubt that there is great tourism potential in the highlands because the forest is still intact and the richness of cultural and historical sites left by our ancestors,” said John, who is also Formadat Sarawak deputy chairman.

He said the event would be a eco-tourism adventure with a difference.

“Formadat takes conservation of the Highlands seriously. We aim to promote the purity of the Highlands in its history, nature and culture.”

Formadat hopes to make this eco challenge a signature event for the Heart of Borneo with emphasis on eco-tourism aspects and bring benefit to the local people.

There is a limit to participant capacity so that the event can ‘tread lightly’ through the Heart of Borneo in the spirit of ‘take nothing but photos, leave nothing but footprints’.

The first Eco Challenge was held in 2015, with trekkers starting their eight-day journey from Ba Kelalan to Mount Murud’s Church Camp, and finally to Bario on foot.

Up for the challenge? Get more information at fb.com/hobecochallenge or email to ecochallenge@formadat.com.