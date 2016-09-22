Gayana Island Resort restaurant destroyed in fire

KOTA KINABALU: A three-storey restaurant building at the Gayana Island Resort was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, believed to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit. The fire completely destroyed the third floor of the three storey building at around 11.30 pm.

State Fire and Rescue Services Department public relations officer, Supt. Mohd Affendy Ramli, said the department received a distress call at 11.48 pm and deployed seven firefighters in two boats to the scene within minutes.

“We managed to control the fire by 1.30 am on Wednesday (September 21) but the third floor of the building was completely destroyed in the fire,” he disclosed yesterday.

Mohd Affendy said six marine police in two boats were also involved in the fire-fighting operation.

No casualty has been reported while the cause and total loss of the fire is still under investigation, he said.