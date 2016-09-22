Sabah 

Gayana Island Resort restaurant destroyed in fire

The third floor of the Gayana Island Resort restaurant that was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night.

The third floor of the Gayana Island Resort restaurant that was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night.

KOTA KINABALU: A three-storey restaurant building at the Gayana Island Resort was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, believed to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit. The fire completely destroyed the third floor of the three storey building at around 11.30 pm.

State Fire and Rescue Services Department public relations officer, Supt. Mohd Affendy Ramli, said the department received a distress call at 11.48 pm and deployed seven firefighters in two boats to the scene within minutes.

“We managed to control the fire by 1.30 am on Wednesday (September 21) but the third floor of the building was completely destroyed in the fire,” he disclosed yesterday.

Mohd Affendy said six marine police in two boats were also involved in the fire-fighting operation.

No casualty has been reported while the cause and total loss of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of