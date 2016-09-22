World Latest News 

Governor declares state of emergency following Charlotte unrest

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency after a second night of violence in Charlotte saying national guard would be deployed to help police -AFP photo

CHARLOTTE: The governor of the southern US state of North Carolina declared a state of emergency following a second night of unrest in Charlotte ignited by the fatal police shooting of a black man.

“I have declared a State of Emergency & initiated efforts to deploy the Nat’l Guard & Highway Patrol to assist local law enforcement in CLT,” Governor Pat McCrory said on Twitter.

One protester was critically wounded and on life support following the clashes Wednesday in the city center. -AFP

