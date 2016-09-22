Govt department teams head to Long Singut for event

KAPIT: Several government department teams left for the remote Kenyah Badan settlement of Long Singut yesterday for an event on Saturday involving Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Masir Kujat and Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Welfare Department Kapit officer Peter Gabong Long Singut was among those who left with his team by longboat.

“It’s a long journey. We hired a longboat and the journey is expected to be very rough and strenuous because after Putai, which is about four hours from Kapit travelling with a 15HP outboard engine, we’re expected to pull the boat because of the shallow water,” he said when contacted.

“Tonight (last night) we’ll camp at the stone beach along the riverbank and continue the journey to Long Singut on Thursday (today) to reach the destination later in the evening about seven hours’ boat journey. We’ll be there earlier to set up our counter to register those eligible who require assistance under e-Kasih.”

It is learnt Masir will travel from Sibu to Putai, Baleh by helicopter and then join a convoy of longboats with the heads of departments led by Ugak.

There are some 33 families of around 800 residents at Long Singut.

Many are without personal identification documents such as MyKads and birth certificates.