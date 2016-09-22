Head of State to officially open Murum hydroelectric power plant

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is scheduled to officially open Murum hydroelectric power plant next Tuesday (Sept 27).

The 944MW plant is Sarawak Energy’s second hydropower development after Batang Ai, which was commissioned 30 years ago.

A press statement said the event celebrates the significant progress achieved in realising the State’s development agenda under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), an important marker in the state’s industrialisation journey towards high income status by 2030.

Murum is the first state hydropower development project constructed under SCORE to meet the demand for bulk energy at globally competitive prices for energy intensive investors, especially in Samalaju Industrial Park.

“The timely commissioning of Murum, which now generates renewable and affordable energy, also contributes significantly to the state government’s decision to reduce domestic, commercial and industrial electricity tariffs,” said the statement.

“Sarawak’s electricity tariffs are the lowest in Malaysia and among the lowest in the region.”

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem,

cabinet ministers, heads of departments and corporate leaders, as well as the local community are also expected to attend the event.