It takes over 10 men three hours to bring 250kg man to hospital

SIBU: An emergency team of more than 10 men was required to help move a man weighing over 250kg to hospital yesterday.

The rescuers comprising personnel from Sibu Hospital, Civil Defence Force as well as Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were called to the man’s house in Ulu Sungai Merah around 11am.

They took three hours to move the 33-year-old to the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The men had to place him on several bedsheets before moving him onto a plank and then carrying him to an awaiting five-ton Bomba lorry.

He was then lifted onto the lorry with a jack before beginning the journey to hospital.

A source from the emergency team confirmed the man’s mother had called 999 for help at 10am.

“The overweight man has breathing difficulties and has not been able to urinate the last few days. He had to lay on his stomach to breathe when we arrived,” said the source.

According to a family member, the man was able to walk on his own before he fell sick last week.

He became bedridden due to swelling in his feet.

The family member said they called for rescuers yesterday as the man’s condition had worsened.

A doctor from Sibu Hospital said as of yesterday afternoon, the man was still undergoing screening to confirm his medical complications.