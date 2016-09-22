Japanese youths get to explore Borneo

KUCHING: UCSI University Sarawak Campus (UCSI) hosted a week-long Food Diversity Voyage Kuching 2016 together with Global Incubation x Fostering Talent (GiFT) for a group of 19 students from Toyo University, Japan.

Initiated by GiFT, this programme aimed to provide a platform for Japanese youth to explore the land of Borneo, exchange culture with Malaysian youth and build a meaningful relationship among participants.

It differed from conventional volunteer tours and study trips with participants experiencing cross-cultural collaboration and co-creation through outings and activities.

According to Chew Kim Soon, local programme coordinator from GiFT, the programme was for youths to experience bio-diversity and cross-cultural understanding.

UCSI University Sarawak Campus collaborated with the Red Crescent Society to provide the visiting Japanese students behind-the-scenes experience of natural disaster food preparation.

A Red Crescent representative Wayne Lee helped the GiFT participants to feel what it was like to provide emergency aid through mass cooking.

He taught them the safety precautions to be taken when cooking for large groups of people during natural disasters.

After working hard in the open all day, the GiFT participants retired to be with their host families at various homestays in Bau area.

UCSI project manager Bernard Jussem said the programme nurtured young talent from both countries to learn each other’s culture and become global-minded.

GiFT started in 2010 with the concept of ‘Global Independent Future Talents’ to produce global human capital from Japan, but redefined its concept after the Great East Japan Earthquake.

In December 2012, GiFT registered as a general incorporated association with the new concept of ‘Global Incubation x Fostering Talent’.

Since then, GiFT has been holding various seminars and workshops in collaboration with universities and companies, promoting global education to empower youth and encourage the global citizenry.

Students interested in furthering their studies in Medicine and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Architecture, Engineering, Social Sciences and Applied Science programmes, the Centre for Pre-U Studies (CPU) of UCSI University Sarawak Campus offers options for Foundation Studies in Arts and Science.

For more information on the event or course enquiries, call UCSI University Sarawak Campus at 082-455255 or logon UCSI Sarawak Campus Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ucsisarawak.