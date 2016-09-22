Kalaka rep, son ‘found’ safe and sound

LAWAS: Phew! Family and friends of Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz heaved a huge sigh of relief yesterday when news filtered in that the Kalaka assemblyman and his eldest son were fine.

The 69-year-old former assistant minister of housing had gone to Lawas with his son on Sept 19, and they later made a private visit to Long Kenayah in Ulu Pengalih here.

That was when their family lost contact with them – for 24 hours.

It is understood that before the trip to Long Kenayah, Aziz and his son attended a UiTM Sarawak Alumni event, and they were supposed to fly back to Kuching from Kota Kinabalu at about noon yesterday.

When communication with them dropped dead, Abdul Wahab’s family became worried and Lawas police was concerned also because speculations started swirling that they were missing due to criminal elements.

Police did try to contact the local guide, but to no avail.

But everything cleared up around noon yesterday, and both father and son were at Hotel Seri Malaysia in Lawas four hours later.

It turned out they were stranded at the remote place due to awful weather and poor roads.

Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said his men managed to get in touch with the wife of Abdul Wahab’s driver, a local identified only as David, at about noon, and she confirmed they were stuck in the interior.

A search and rescue operation was not mounted due to the slippery roads and heavy rain in the area.