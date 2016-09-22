Kota Samarahan to be elevated to municipal council Nov 1

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Nov 11, 2016 will be a significant date for the people of Samarahan Division as the Kota Samarahan District Council will be elevated to Kota Samarahan Municipal Council.

Its chairman Datuk Peter Minos said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem will officiate at a special ceremony to commemorate the occasion on that day at the Kota Samarahan Civic Centre.

“The upgrading exercise had been agreed upon by the federal and state cabinets recently,” he said at a press conference in Kota Samarahan Public Library here yesterday.

“This is a big thing in Sarawak as the last district council being upgraded was Padawan Municipal Council about 20 years ago,” he added.

Minos said many events would be held before and on the day of the official ceremony, and about 3,000 people from the two parliamentary and five state constituencies in the division were expected to be among the crowd.

“The council appreciates the Ministry of Local government which is instrumental for the council to be upgraded,” he said.

On the elevation, Minos said it is significant and historical for the people of Kota Samarahan and Samarahan Division.

”It means more emphasis is given to the upgrading of traditional services — grass cutting, street maintenance and lighting and more greens. We want to be crime-free, drug-free and gambling-free and safe.

“To conclude we want Kota Samarahan to be a clean, beautiful and safe town,” he said.

Stating that with the elevation, the council would have to increase its staff, he said their priority would be a hospital for Kota Samarahan to cater for the growing population of the town which has been recording an annual growth rate of six per cent and the influx of people due to the completion of the Sadong Jaya Bridge.

He also said the council was in the process of getting a waste management plant in view of the town’s increasing population.

”Waste is always a national issue and not just here but we must have the facility,” he said.

Minos reiterated that the council would make Kota Samarahan a pleasant place to live, study and work in.

“This is also the wish of the Ministry of the Local Government,” he said.

Present at the press conference were Kota Samarahan deputy walikota Zakaih Basah, Ministry of Local Government representative Michael Sawing, Resident’s Office representative Jamali Hasli, Kota Samarahan Council secretary Simon Wong Hong Yong and the council’s head of Corporate Affairs Bolhassan Mohamad.