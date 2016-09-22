Limbang holds its second District Preschool Convention

Paulus (right) accompanied by Mohamad (second right) and Fakri (second left) view the handiwork of preschool children. John (right) presenting a memento to Paulus in the presence of Mohamad (left).

LIMBANG: Limbang is holding its second District Preschool Convention.

It is the first district in Sarawak to implement early childhood education through the Limbang District Preschool Convention 2015.

Batu Danau Assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, officiating at Limbang District Preschool Convention 2016 yesterday, said the convention bore testimony to the Education Department, Limbang District’s commitment in making the district a centre for early childhood education.

“A convention like this could enhance awareness of the importance of acquiring knowledge and consolidate the morals of students and teachers,” Paulus said.

Also present were Limbang District Education Officer Mohamad Tangah; organising chairman and headmaster of SK Pengkalan Jawa, John Sungkai; Unity Department Officer Mohd Fakri Asmad and Limbang Division Kemas officer Khairul Amree Abdul Rahman.

Paulus said the convention was a platform for participants to share on how to set up a conducive environment for early childhood education.

“As educators entrusted with teaching students who will become the country’s future manpower and leaders, educators must be willing to undergo a paradigm shift, so as to be innovative in discharging their duties even beyond the call of duty,” he suggested.

He announced a RM5,000 government grant for organising a similar convention next year.

Activities held at the event included education exhibition on early childhood education and performance by preschoolers.