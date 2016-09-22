Lloyd’s entry to boost Malaysian insurance industry

KUCHING: The entry of Lloyd’s of London’s (Lloyd’s) int o Malaysia’s insurance market has been viewed positively by analysts as it will add a competitive boost particularly for the reinsurance market.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) opined that the entrance of Lloyd’s is a net positive development to the local insurance/takaful industry.

“The admission of a new foreign entrant into the onshore reinsurance market is not unexpected as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has opened up the reinsurance industry fully to foreign competition.

“On this score, the entrance of Lloyd’s may in fact help to generate healthy competitive boost to the local reinsurance sector,” it commented.

Last year, Reuters reported that Lloyd’s, a specialist insurance and reinsurance player, had announced plans to apply for an onshore reinsurance licence and to open an office in Malaysia as part of its push into emerging markets.

The report added that according to Lloyd’s, the license application follows confirmation from the British and Malaysian governments.

In Asia, Lloyd’s already has an office in Singapore and it has just opened an office in Dubai last year.

Based on a recent reports, MIDF Research said Lloyd’s chairman, John Nelson, is hopeful that Bank Negara Malaysia would approve the application for the license within two months and as such, operations would likely begin in the first quarter of 2017.

MIDF Research further noted, “An onshore Tier-1 reinsurance license will enable it to contribute with greater capacity and offer specialist underwriting exper tise in emerging and complex risks to serve the growing demands of the domestic insurance sector.

“Lloyd’s will build on its marine, energy, construction, engineering and liability offering in Malaysia, working in partnership with local brokers to deliver solutions for many new infrastructure projects driven by the government’s Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) initiatives.

“Lloyd’s also sees the potential for Malaysia to develop as a commercial retakaful market.”

Overall, the research team viewed that this entry would play an important role to insurance industry as a whole, offering financial strength to the ceding companies by reducing volatility of underwriting profit and sophisticated risk management.

“In addition, Lloyd’s is rated A (excellent) by AM Best, AA- (very strong) by Fitch and A+ (strong) by Standard & Poor’s reflecting its robust financial position.

“As Lloyd’s is keen on reinsuring above mentioned insurance classes, this may benefit related insurers to spread their risks against large deviations from expected losses (claims).

“For the overall general insurance and takaful sector, insurers are retaining the premium rather than transfer the risks to reinsurers.

This is evident from the increased retention ratio for general insurance and takaful from 91.8 and 92.1 per cent respectively in the first half of 2009 (1H09) to 93 and 99 per cent respectively in 1H16.

“It was largely contributed by medical expenses and personal accident, motor, and workmen’s compensation and employers’ liability,” it explained.

For the insurance classes, the research team pointed out that reinsurers have been instrumental in supporting insurers in controlling the risks in marine, contractor’s all risk and engineering and liability classes.

“The retention levels have been volatile over the last few years as they had different scale of risks,” it added.

All in, MIDF Research maintained a ‘positive’ stance on the sector following news of Lloyd’s entry.

However, it noted that risks to the sector include unfavourable regulatory changes, unanticipated profit margin compression due to intense competition, higher than- expected claims, and interest rate movements that could impact industry players’ investment returns.