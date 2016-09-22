Malaysia Aids Foundation invites Jamilah to charity dinner

KUCHING: The Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu yesterday received a courtesy call from Malaysia Aids Foundation, led by its chief executive Jasmin Jalil at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

The purpose of the visit was to invite Jamilah to the foundation’s upcoming charity dinner, which will be held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching in December.

The charity dinner aims to collect funds to build Women and Children Aids House in the state.

There will be performances by Malaysia Aids Foundation Red Ribbon artistes as well as Dayang Nurfaizah and Bob Yusof.