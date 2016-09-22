Man hooks up a croc

KUCHING: A man had the shock of his life when he saw a crocodile hooked to his fishing line after eating the bait he put up at Tasik Medan in Betong Division on Monday evening.

Upon seeing the incident which took place at around 6.40pm, he immediately alerted the police because he was concerned for the safety of other members of the public who frequented the place for recreation.

Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Azamshah Appearal told reporters that they received a distress call from Betong police that a man had caught a crocodile in the lake.

“He thought it was a fish but when he pulled the rod, he saw a crocodile eating the bait,” he said. The APM deployed three personnel to the scene and caught the five-foot-long reptile with a net and brought it back to their headquarters for further action.

It is understood that the crocodile could have made its way to the lake during the tide.