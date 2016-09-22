Man who injures cop shot dead

LAHAD DATU: A man was shot dead by police after causing injuries to a police personnel in Kampung Merabung, Tungku, at about 7.20am, yesterday.

The man, identified as Ronald Engliong, was shot after he threw a hard object at the police personnel who was trying to calm him down.

The police personnel who suffered head injuries, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was learnt that the police were notified by villagers after the man allegedly acted aggressively and tried to attack members of the public.

The police arrived several minutes later and tried to calm him down but the man acted aggressively and threw a hard object which hit the police personnel.

District police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said further investigation was still ongoing.

The man was pronounced dead at Lahad Datu Hospital.